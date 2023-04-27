WhatsApp users are no longer forced to use their accounts on one phone only, as the same account is now available on multiple devices at the same time.

Mark Zuckerberg, head of the Meta company that owns the WhatsApp application, announced that starting from the day before yesterday, users can log in to their WhatsApp account from 4 additional phones to the main phone, reports Al-Rai daily.

WhatsApp users can now link 4 additional smartphones by scanning QR codes using their primary phones. Previously, users could already connect up to 4 computers or tablets to a single WhatsApp account, but now they can log in via phones also.

And “WhatsApp” said that it had started rolling out the update to users worldwide, and it would be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

This feature was introduced globally by 2022, but WhatsApp is now taking a step forward by offering the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple phones as well.

“WhatsApp” said that each device will connect to “WhatsApp” independently, ensuring that all personal messages, media and calls are synchronized, and if the “primary” smartphone – which was defined as the phone that had your “WhatsApp” account on it – is not active for a long time, all “company” phones will be automatically logged out.

“WhatsApp” employees confirmed that, regardless of the device that runs the “WhatsApp” account, all chats will remain fully encrypted and can only be read by both parties, according to what was published by “Al-Jazeera Net”.