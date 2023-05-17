A new study shows that being overweight before the age of 30 in men increases the risk of prostate cancer. Swedish researchers found that men who gained just one kilogram per year from the ages of 17 to 29 had a 27 percent higher chance of dying from the disease.

Experts said shedding weight in youth may be a “key” to avoiding injury. “Knowing more about the factors that cause prostate cancer is key to preventing it,” said Dr. Marisa Da Silva, from Lund University in Malmö. “The only well-established risk factors such as advanced age and family history of the disease are not modifiable, but preventing severe weight gain in young people is.” It is imperative to prevent prostate cancer,” reports Al-Rai daily.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of tumor among British men, killing more than 12,000 people annually.

The study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Dublin, followed 258,477 men who had their weight measured at least three times between the ages of 17 and 60.

“This new study shows the terrible effect that weight gain in early adulthood can have on men later in life,” said Kathryn Jenner, of Opposite Health. “Research like this is key to preventing deaths.”

Simon Graveson, of the Prostate Cancer Institute UK, said: “Maintaining a healthy weight can protect against many types of cancer, but it is important to remember that prostate cancer can affect men of all weights, shapes and sizes.”