Naomi, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, got married Saturday, in what is the nineteenth time in history that a wedding has been held at the White House with about 250 guests attending but no journalists were allowed in.

The bride, a 28-year-old attorney, was living in the White House with the groom, Peter Neal, 25, from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a recent law school graduate who now works at the Georgetown University Law Center. They met in 2018. The ceremony was held on the South Lawn.

In a joint statement released after the ceremony, the President and First Lady said, “It has been wonderful to watch Naomi grow, discover herself, and carve out such an amazing life for herself. Now, we are very proud to see her choose Peter as her husband and we are honored to welcome him into our family. We wish them days full of laughter and love that gets deeper with each passing year.”

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter, Biden’s son, and his first wife, Kathleen Ball.

The first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said the president’s family will bear costs for the wedding activities to be held at the White House, “consistent with other special events hosted by the First Family and following the tradition of previous administrations of holding weddings at the White House.”