As Kuwait heads toward a new season, the Al-Ajiri Scientific Center confirmed that based on the Al-Ujairi calendar, Kuwait’s official calendar, the famous Suhail star will not shine until the dawn of 4th September. Experts said the star will rise to the skies on the southern horizon at 7:05 AM. The star leads the starship constellation and is touted as the second brightest star next to Yemeni Sirius. It is also 309 light-years away from Earth and 42 times larger than the diameter of the sun, making it one of the brightest gargantuan stars in the Milky Way.

In a statement on Sunday, the center’s Director of Public Relations and Media, Khaled Abdullah Al-Jamaan, said that the Suhail star’s emergence coincides with the decrease in the number of daylight hours and angle of the sun’s fall. This phenomenon brings the weather down to its moderate condition at late night and dawn, as the Earth is in a certain position around the sun during its annual cycle which is tilting more to the direction of the northern hemisphere. Meteorologists explained that the star does not cause weather changes, per se, but only its synchronicity with other celestial elements.

Al-Jamaan also mentioned that the star will be visible across the southern half of the Arabian Peninsula at the dawn of 24 August. Although it may not show up across Kuwait’s skies this time as the country’s geographical location and the inclination of the star to the south do not coincide with each other, since the star is not be visible in regions located at latitude 38 degrees north and more and vice versa, but only in countries at the south of the equator.

In addition, the seasons occur based on solar calculations, starting from the rise of the Suhail star, which embodies the 14 seasons during the so-called the Suhaili year, and the beginning and end of those seasons are determined by the ascension of the stars.