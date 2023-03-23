The Meteorological Department expects that the country’s weather during the weekend to be warm during the day and tend to be cold at night, and begin to fluctuate from Saturday, and will continue for several days, which increases the chances of sporadic rain, especially from Saturday morning, and the situation will continue until early hours of next Tuesday morning.

The weather forecast observer, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the country is currently affected by a weak high air extension that is gradually receding to allow the progression of the effect of the extension of the seasonal Sudan depression accompanied by a warm and relatively humid air mass, coinciding with an air depression in the upper atmospheric layers, which leads to the proliferation of low and medium clouds and increased chances of scattered rain, especially from Saturday morning until next Tuesday morning, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Qarawi added that the weather today, will be warm, and the wind will be northwesterly to variable in direction, light to moderate, with speed between 8 and 30 km per hour, and some scattered clouds will appear, and the expected maximum temperatures will be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 3 feet.

He explained that the weather tonight will be cold and partly cloudy, and the wind will be variable in direction to northwesterly, light to moderate, with speed between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature will be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, waves between 1 and 3 feet.

He stated that the weather, on Friday, will be warm and partly cloudy to cloudy, and the wind will be variable in direction to southeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed between 6 and 26 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, and the sea will be light to moderate, waves between 1 and 3 feet.