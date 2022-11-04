Astronomer, Adel Al-Marzouq, confirmed that the air pressure covering the region of the Arabian Peninsula from north to south is between light to moderate, while explaining that today, Friday, turns into light northerly with a speed between 8 and 22 km/h, causing sunny weather and a clear sky free of clouds, with gusts of the northern winds throughout the week.

Al-Marzouq said that the clear and sunny weather will continue until Thursday, 10 November, and it is possible after this day and before the middle of the month that the winds will turn to southeasterly, with a possibility of sporadic drizzle. In addition, there is a possibility of active northwesterly winds blowing with the clouds of the “Ahmar star” during the middle of the month, which accompanies the entry of the active northern wind season. This would lead to coldness in the air, especially in the evening.

The astronomer also noticed that the temperatures during these days will range between 30 and 27 degrees Celsius during the day, while decreasing at night between 18 and 24 degrees, along with a relative humidity between 25 to 45 percent, indicating that a total lunar eclipse will occur next Tuesday in the Pacific region, while not visible in the Arab region.