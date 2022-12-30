Local astronomer, Adel Al-Marzouq, said that light moderate north-northwesterly winds are blowing in the region, with speeds ranging between 7 and 14 km/h. He said that they may be active at intervals during this week, indicating that the northern winds are cold winds that will greatly reduce temperatures, and it is expected to slope down between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius at night and 16 and 18 degrees during the day.

He added that even during summer, a noticeable drop in temperatures had been recorded several times in the country, but the current decrease is likely to continue for a period that may exceed the next ten days. He said that the temperature will continue to drop at night, reaching 8 degrees before dawn.

Al-Marzouq explained that after four days, the cold period will begin on Monday, 2 January. The drop in temperature is again expected on 15 January and last for 52 days, ending on 7 March. While the official emphasized a possibility of a slight rise in temperatures at night, between 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday, and could cause cloudy skies, with chances of scattered thunderstorms on the fourth day of January 2023.