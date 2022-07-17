Kuwait Meteorological Department said on Sunday the weather in the country was affected by northwesterly wind, resulting in humidity in areas near the coast

and dust in some other parts.

Yasser Al-Boloushi, an official at the Meteorological Department, stated to KUNA that the temperature was expected to be 46-49 degrees and the wind northwesterly at speed between 8-32km/h, adding that the visibility will gradually improve. Al-Boloushi added that weather tonight was expected to be at 35-37 degrees with northwesterly winds at 8-35 km/h in speed.