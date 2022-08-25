The criminal security sector, represented by the General Administration of Narcotics Control (Local Control Department), was able to arrest a citizen and an expatriate in possession of a quarter of a kilo of shabu, a firearm and ammunition without a license.

The Security Media Department stated that the suspects were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures against them, noting that the seizure comes in light of the ongoing and intensive security campaigns and efforts of the criminal security men to pursue drug smugglers and dealers.