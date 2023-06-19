Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of Communications Affairs Fahd Al-Shula following his reappointment as minister said “We will continue what we started in developing business in the two ministries.”

Al-Shulah revealed the work to coordinate with other concerned authorities to speed up the completion of the first phase of Mubarak Port and to agree with an international operator to operate it so that the maritime transport system and the development of Kuwaiti ports are completed, reports Al-Qabas daily

He pointed out that he will seek to privatize some sectors of the Ministry of Communications, as well as the completion of the fourth structural plan of the state, and the speedy approval of the implementation of development projects in cooperation with other ministries and concerned authorities in the country.

He went to say the ministry will also fill vacant leadership and supervisory positions in the ministries of municipality and transportation and affiliated agencies.