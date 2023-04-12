“On April 20, we will remove the blue check marks on Twitter for non-payers,” said Twitter owner Elon Musk. On the other hand, Bloomberg News said that Twitter is no longer an independent company, after merging with a new company called X Corp, which raised speculation about Elon Musk’s future plans. A source explained that “Twitter no longer exists after its merger with (X Corp), according to a document issued on April 4 and submitted to the California court”.

It is not yet clear what this change means for Twitter, which has seen a host of changes since it was bought by the American billionaire Musk for $44 billion last year reports Al-Rai daily.

The second richest man in the world had previously announced his desire to make “X” similar to the Chinese “WeChat” application, a popular application owned by “Tencent Holdings”. WeChat is used for almost everything from payments and booking event tickets to exchanging messages.

Musk also owns the domain “X.com,” the name of an online payments company that eventually merged with PayPal.

Monday, Elon Musk raised other speculations, after he posted on his account a picture of the Twitter banner, which was placed outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. The picture looked mysterious, especially since the letter “W” in the word “Twitter” was painted over.

Before that, the American billionaire briefly changed the Twitter logo in the virtual world from a bird to a dog.