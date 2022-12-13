In a promotional advertisement for the last three episodes of the “Netflix” documentary series about them, Prince Harry and his wife Megan said that they were “thrown to the wolves,” accusing the British royal family of “lying” in order to protect Crown Prince William.

In the first three episodes of the series “Harry and Megan”, the couple focused on the harassment of the British tabloids and the way the minors dealt with the issue of racism, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

However, the last three episodes, which will be available on “Netflix” starting Thursday, represent a greater danger for the family, as they deal with the story of Harry and Megan’s move to California in 2020.

“I was not only thrown to the wolves, but used to feed the wolves,” Meghan Markle said in a promotional advertisement.

For his part, Prince Harry said, “They find it natural to lie to protect my brother William, but they were not ready to tell the truth to protect us (Meghan and I).”

The first three episodes that the platform made available to its viewers since last Thursday were devoid of sudden scandals, as some had feared, as they focused on the beginning of the love story between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex until their marriage in 2018.