The new Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Kuwait, HE Taher Khater, said atmosphere was very good and cordial of his meeting with His Highness the Crown Prince to present his credentials.

He pointed out that Kuwait was one of the first countries for its presence in Chad through charities and its stances are known to all the Chadian people even before the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries/

He pointed out that Chad is a virgin land whose natural resources are not well developed and the laws and legislations are investor friendly.

He told Al-Rai daily, that an agreement regarding employment with Kuwait will soon be signed, pointing out that Kuwait, as he imagines it, is a beautiful country with wonderful and hospitable people, and it warmly welcomes everyone, and this is what he got to know from many people of this good country during this short period.

He added that one of the largest areas of investment and possible cooperation with Kuwait is in livestock, as Chad owns 130 million heads of cattle including camels, cows and sheep, hoping that Chad will be one of the countries exporting livestock to Kuwait soon and contribute to food security.

He added years ago his country began exporting livestock to Egypt, the Congo and Gabon, and because his country lacked a sea outlet and paved roads, the railways facilitated the export process. The closest ports to Chad are Port Sudan, Cameroon and Nigeria. “In Chad, we have investment opportunities in agricultural wealth and fish farms, minerals, gum and sesame.

He stated that the security conditions are excellent inside Chad, noting that his country is sending part of its army to help neighboring countries and has contributed in helping combat terrorism in African countries.

He added there are about 400 Chadians working in Kuwait, and we will work to raise the numbers, as there is a great similarity between our two countries in customs and the Arabic language is what binds the Chadian society, since Arabic is taught in schools along with the French language.