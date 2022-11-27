The Fatwa and Legislation Department confirmed said it is not competent to express an opinion regarding the study of increasing fees.

In response to a request from a government institution to express its opinion on the study of increasing fees, the department clarified this does not fall within its jurisdiction saying issuing fatwas is limited to expressing an opinion on legal issues that arise with government agencies due to the application of the law, reports a local Arabic daily.

The “Fatwa and Legislation” indicated that expressing an opinion on a specific issue or situation is based on the circumstances, and the legal problems that arises, and therefore it is outside the competence of the administration to issue interpretations of the provisions of legislative articles or express an opinion on public issues.

The sources pointed out that the administration’s referendum requires that it be provided with the legal problem specifically in question, indicating that Article 3 of Amiri Decree No. 12 of 1960 by law regulating the Fatwa and Legislation Department stipulates that the Fatwa and Legislation Department express its opinion on issues that the Supreme Council, departments and interests ask for, whether these issues arise from the application of laws, decrees and regulations in internal matters, or related to international issues, conferences, bodies and government relations with foreign governments.