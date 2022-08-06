The Environment Public Authority affirmed its keenness to monitor the quality of water in Kuwait sea in cooperation with various state agencies, indicating that the circulating video clip about marine pollution and marine life in one of the sites inside Kuwait Bay is old, and dates back to 2018.

The EPA told a local Arabic daily, that it monitors the quality of sea water through routine sample collection, and through the results of laboratory analyzes for a number of sites in the marine environment.

The authority stated that by studying pollutants and their impact on marine life, it was confirmed that there are specialized studies on the health and quality of fish.