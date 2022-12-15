The President of Kuwait College of Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Al-Begain, said the programs offered by the college and is awaiting approval from the General Secretariat of the Council of Private Universities is the College of Digital Management, as it will be the first time that management disciplines in Kuwait will be taught in a digital manner, indicating that those disciplines that will be taught are digital accounting, Business Administration, and Digital Marketing.

Al-Begain told a local Arabic daily, the college is in the process of establishing smart laboratories for renewable (solar) energy, where laboratories will be built for it, and “we will establish a laboratory for energy that depends on human movement.”

He added these laboratories will study all students with electronic specializations, and will help them in their graduation projects. He indicated that there is an increase in the ramifications of the main majors in the college, as they were increased according to the labor market’s need for them, pointing out that these ramifications include secondary majors in the field of computer engineering, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information analysis.

He also touched on the college’s intention to expand in the field of engineering, and to adopt the civil engineering major with the ramification of smart infrastructure, which is among the majors proposed for accreditation, which, if approved, will be studied in the next academic year 2023/2024.

Al-Begain revealed 516 students have graduated so far from Kuwait College of Science and Technology in various academic disciplines.