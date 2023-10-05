As the United Arab Emirates hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kuwait HE Dr. Matar Al Neyadi said the “COP-28” will focus on making it a conference for implementation and not for pledges as approximately four billion people currently suffer from water shortages for at least one month a year

He highlighted that COP-28 will build upon the agreements reached in the previous summits held in Glasgow and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Ambassador Al Neyadi’s remarks were made during the “Urban Breakfast – Talk of the Town” event organized by the UAE Embassy, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Program’s mission.



The session included the participation of the embassies of Spain, the Comoros, and the European Union. The discussion was titled “The Road to the UAE – COP 28,” aimed at understanding the challenges facing the conference scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and the desired outcomes, while also exploring the roles of the European Union, the African Union, and the UN-Habitat Human Settlements Mission in the fight against climate change.

Ambassador Al Neyadi drew attention to a paper circulated by the UAE concerning the urgent and underlying threat of global water scarcity, underscoring it as a hidden peril jeopardizing the world’s security and prosperity. He highlighted that water scarcity is a pervasive issue affecting individuals and societies worldwide, with approximately 4 billion people enduring water shortages for at least one month every year. He anticipated that the situation would deteriorate in the years to come.

Acknowledging the gravity of the challenge, he stressed the need to prioritize addressing water scarcity on the global agenda, advocating for bolstered international efforts and adequate financial resources to overcome this pressing global issue.

He emphasized the significance of reducing emissions across various sectors and encouraged everyone to partake in emission reduction endeavors. He also stressed the importance of climate financing mechanisms and universal involvement in climate change mitigation, urging for global action, necessary investments, and advancements in innovation, research, and development.

