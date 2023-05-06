MEED magazine reported that the Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company submitted the lowest bid for a water injection system project in southeastern Kuwait, in favor of the Kuwait Oil Company, according to information obtained by MEED Projects.

It added that the contract focuses on the giant Burgan field, which is a wider area around Burgan, the largest sandstone deposit in the world, with a total area of about 1,000 square kilometers and includes 3 productive sub-fields — Burgan itself, Al-Maqwa, and Al-Ahmadi, reports Al-Rai daily.

Among the companies that submitted bids for the contract included the Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company, Nasser Al-Baddah and Partner General Trading and Contracting Company, Mark Technologies Company, Integral Services Company, Heavy Industries Engineering and Ship Company, Gulf Speak General Trading and Contracting Company, Al-Ghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company, Jereh Company, Chinese Oil and Gas, and Apex Group International.