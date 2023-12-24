According to the latest forecasts from the Meteorological Department, warm weather is expected to prevail in Kuwait today. The department has predicted that the temperature will reach a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport. The weather will be accompanied by light to moderate northwesterly winds, blowing at speeds ranging from 06 to 28 kilometers per hour. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop, resulting in cold to cold weather conditions, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

