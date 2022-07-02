Five men were injured while fighting the fire to a 500 square meters warehouse in the scrap area of Mina Abdullah, Friday. Their injuries ranged from heat exhaustion to minor burns, and they were given first aid through a medical emergency.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Service stated that after the Central Operations Department received a report that the warehouse containing electrical cables and household utensils fire engines from Mina Abdulla, Umm Al-Haiman, Al-Ahmadi and Mishref and put out the fire, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) chief of the fire department Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Makrad visited the site.