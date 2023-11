A security source said a person who was being chased by the Criminal Investigation Department in the Al-Mutlaa area threw himself from a car bridge and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The person was chased on foot by police in the Al-Mutlaa area, an the latter toescape from police jumped from the bridge ns as result of the fall his skull was fractured, reports Al-Rai daily.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition.