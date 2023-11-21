A gunman has opened fire at a Walmart hypermarket in the US state of Ohio, wounding four people before killing himself, according to police.

The incident took place on Monday night in Beavercreek, a city of about 46,000 people.

“A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35pm Monday [01:35 GMT, Tuesday] and began firing a gun, injuring four people,” Beavercreek police said in a statement posted on social media.

Witnesses told local media the man had opened fire with an assault rifle.

“The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time,” Beavercreek police said. “A fifth person, the shooter, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police said no shots were fired by any responding officers, the building was cleared and secured soon after, and no active threat remained.

The gunman’s name, a motive for the attack and other details were not immediately released.

