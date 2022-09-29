The voting process for the 17th legislative term of the 2022 National Assembly elections began at 8:00 a.m. local-time on Thursday in Kuwait’s five electoral constituencies.

Some 795,911 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in polling stations nationwide during a 12-hour process that would last until 8:00 p.m.

Voters are tasked with choosing 50 members of parliament from 305 hopefuls in a one-vote per individual elections.

After closing the polls, vote counting would commence to announce the results of elections and the winners would represent the people for the upcoming four years.

The first constituency sees 48 candidates involved in the race with 100,185 voters casting their ballot.

The second constituency has 48 candidates with 90,478 voters, the third has 47 candidates with 138,364 voters, the fourth has 80 candidates with 208,971 voters, and the fifth has 82 candidates with 257,913.

Those of 21-years of age and above are eligible to vote in the elections.

