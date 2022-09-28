The Ministry of Interior declared on Wednesday that voters in the National Assembly 2022 elections must present an original identity card or the substitute temporary identification paper used in the polls.

The MoI said in a statement that voters who lost their IDs should apply at the directorate general of citizenship and passports in the morning of the election day, tomorrow Thursday, to obtain “the certificate titled to whom is may concern” so they may be admitted at the ballot stations and allowed to cast their ballots.

The temporary certificate can be obtained at the citizenship department Al-Dajeej district. An applicant must present an ID card and a copy, in addition to two close-up photos.

“Sahel” and the MoI websites provide various information needed for the voters.

The election affairs administration is reachable via the phone number 1889888 for any inquiry.

-Source-KUNA