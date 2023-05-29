The security authorities found with the suspects ammunition, drugs, money and list of voters following which they were referred to the Public Prosecution along with the confiscated items.

The Criminal Investigation Department has stressed the ministry will not be lenient when it comes to enforcing the law and is closely monitoring election activities to prevent illegal acts like vote-buying, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In confirmation of what was published by the daily regarding the “Pakistani key suspect and the issue of buying votes in the Fifth Constituency”, which has 600 voters the daily quoting sources said the Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of the Pakistani and 10 Kuwaiti mediators.

The sources confirmed that the Public Prosecution will summon the candidates for the 2023 National Assembly elections in the fifth constituency to investigate them in the case of “vote buying.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani and the 10 men who were arrested have been referred for intensive investigations. They represent a network of intermediaries and brokers for vote-buying operations in favor of two candidates in the Fifth Constituency.

A security source revealed that the detectives have summoned hundreds of voters whose names and data were included in lists found in the network’s possession, in order to investigate them, “and find out how much money they received for selling their votes.”

The source added, clear and explicit instructions were issued by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to apply the law to everyone without exception, to besiege vote-buying brokers and arrest anyone who violates the integrity of the elections.”

The source pointed out that the investigations revealed that the Pakistani who was caught along with other members of the network is considered “an important and effective electoral key”, and he personally manages the process of handing over money and buying votes and allegedly has five years experience in this regard.