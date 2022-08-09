The Zajil volunteer team continues its humanitarian campaigns and highlights the role played by the Kuwaiti youth in establishing many positive values, and building bridges of love and communication between various components of Kuwaiti society.

In this regard, the team launched a campaign entitled “We quench their thirst”, to help workers at petrol stations who work nonstop in hot and humid conditions, says a local Arabic daily..

Speaking to the daily, founder of Zajil Lieutenant-General Jenan Al-Qena’i’s founder said: “We launched a campaign entitled “We tell them”, in cooperation with Kuwait International Bank, they provided 100 heat-preserving thermos and 100 cold water bottles and these were distributed during the morning hours, to workers at 5 gas stations in Bayan, Mishref, West Mishref, Rumaithiya and Salmiya.

Al-Qena’i added: “Despite the heat and humidity, our happiness in the team is indescribable, especially when we see the happiness on the faces of the workers.”