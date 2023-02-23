GCI Insight reported that Northwestern Medicine scientists analyzed samples taken from 28 healthy volunteers who had exposed the skin of the inner side of the arm to a small amount of nitrogen mustard, which is a skin irritant, which led to the appearance of a rash. Next, the researchers asked half of them to take high doses of vitamin D, and gave the other half a placebo and the scientific research showed that vitamin D is effective in treating rashes caused by chemicals.

The results showed an improvement in the skin condition of the volunteers who took vitamin D compared to the skin condition of the other group, reports Al-Rai daily.

After analyzing blood and tissue samples, it became clear to the researchers that the IL-17 inflammatory signaling pathway was suppressed in those who took vitamin D.

According to the experts, this underscores the potential for using IL-17 as a promising biomarker for severe interactions with topical chemotherapy and other drugs.

The researchers point out that these results are consistent with the results of previous studies. So they plan to continue studying the anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin D in oral vitamin supplements while treating other types of skin rashes using other methods and medications.