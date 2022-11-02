The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kuwait, Chung Byung-ha, affirmed that Kuwait’s 2035 vision will lead us to a “smart Kuwait”, pointing to the congruence of visions between the two countries in various fields.

This came in a speech delivered by Byung-ha during the Fifth Smart Cities Forum, which was held by the embassy in cooperation with the United Nations Office in Kuwait on the occasion of World Cities Day, reports a local Arabic daily.

He said, “We all know that Kuwait plans to establish many new cities, and we do not exclude from that striving to make them smart cities. I am confident that Kuwait’s Vision 2035 will eventually lead us to a ‘smart Kuwait'” expressing his country’s readiness to share its experiences with Kuwait.


