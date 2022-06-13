In a charming display of the picturesque nature of the countries of the Visegrad group (V4) — Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — the embassies of the four countries held an exhibition of 60 photographs about the nature treasures of their countries, taken by a group of the most important photographers in their respective countries.

The exhibition ‘Nature Treasures of the Visegrad Group’ (V4), which witnessed a diplomatic and public presence, was inaugurated on Thursday in the Avenues Mall, to introduce the tourist sites and natural landscapes in the countries of the European Community. The exhibition is scheduled to continue until 16 June.

Hungarian Ambassador H.E. Esther Torda, expressed her happiness to participate in the exhibition showing the natural beauty of the countries of the Visegrad group in 60 photos, by the best nature photographers from the V4 countries. She explained that the V4 Group is a 30-year-old international and regional alliance that includes multiple aspects of cooperation between member states, including cultural, tourism and promotional activities for those countries.

For his part, Poland Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Pawel Lechowicz, added that the Nature Treasures exhibition is witnessing the participation of the Polish Society of Nature Photographers, which is the oldest and largest Polish association that brings together nature photographers, and was founded in 1995.

He stressed that the pictures taken from the rich environment of Poland, aim to spread knowledge of the charming nature there, in light of promoting ethical rules that must be respected while photographing plants and animals, explaining that the exhibition is primarily for Kuwaiti citizens who have never visited Central Europe, We hope that this exhibition will bring new tourists to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of the countries of the Visegrad group.

For his part, Slovakia’s Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Igor Hadosk, said that wildlife in his country is attractive and charming, and therefore the Slovak Association of Wildlife Photographers has intensified its efforts to send its best productions of wild photography to support and disseminate the protection of nature, by taking pictures of rare types of animals. He added, “We hope that our photos will help in promoting our country to Kuwait, inviting everyone to visit it and enjoy its beauty in nature.

Charge d’Affaires of the Czech embassy, Eva Drakova, spoke about her country’s participation in the exhibition, saying: “The Kuwaiti public loves art and accepts exhibitions on a continuous basis. Therefore, organizing an exhibition on the landscapes of the countries of the group, at this particular time, which is considered a season for tourism and travel in Kuwait, is an important occasion that has been held at the right time.”

She explained that the Czech nature pictures were selected from among a rare collection of the Czech Nature Photographer Club, which was established in 1990 and the association works to photograph “hunting without weapons” for the public, according to local laws.

The visitors to the exhibition praised the aesthetic work that has been displayed.

The photographs on display depicted wild animals, plants, seas, mountains and valleys showing a great state of environmental diversity, with each photo showing the country it was taken from.