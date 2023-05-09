Arabic daily Al Jarida reported that the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled issued a circular to stop issuing all entry visas and work visas for Filipino workers. The reason attributed to this decision was due to the Philippine side’s lack of commitment to implement the terms of the labor agreement between the two countries.

However in a related development the paper later quoted the Consul at the Philippine embassy Aaron Lozada who said that his country’s embassy has not yet received any official notification regarding the suspension of visas for Filipino workers from the Kuwaiti side. He added in a telephone conversation with Al Jarida newspaper journalist that they will verify this decision with their counterparts in the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, as they have not received any official decision in this matter, and when they are officially informed they would issue a statement on this matter.