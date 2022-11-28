The General Administration of Residence Investigations referred 45 violators and 7 beggars to the competent authorities.

A local Arabic daily said the General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated “the continuous security efforts of the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, resulted in the arrest of 45 violators of the residence laws.

The department personnel also issued three violations for practicing profession without a license by the Ministry of Health, seven people were arrested for begging for alms and referred to the competent authorities, to take the necessary legal measures against them and their sponsors.