The Assistant Undersecretary for National Medical Services Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Fatima Al-Najjar, said the Administrative Inspection Committee in the Health Licensing Department sealed a private medical laboratory in Farwaniya.

A local Arabic daily quoting Dr. Al-Najjar said the action was taken because the lab continued to work even after the license had expired. This is in addition to a number of other violations, including the lab technician who did not have a license to practice a profession, in addition to administrative and technical staff who were working for the lab in violation of the labor law.

She pointed out the issue will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

Dr. Al-Najjar stressed no one is allowed to play with the the health of citizens and residents calling it a “red line”.