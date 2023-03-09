By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Embassy of Vietnam held a two-hour musical concert on 7 March at the Jumeirah Hotel featuring a Vietnamese musical band headed by Dong Quang Vinh. The event was spearheaded by the Vietnamese Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Ngo Toan Thang and was attended by members of the diplomatic community and invited guests.

The musical concert themed with ‘Hello Vietnam’ commenced with an introduction of the musical group followed by welcome remarks delivered by the Vietnamese envoy. Popular songs were played by the group with the highlight being the use of traditional bamboo musical instruments. The group was composed of three female artists and two children who participated in the show. One of the most applauded songs played was a popular Kuwaiti music, which enthralled and brought nostalgia to the audience.

1 of 9

Mr. Vinh is a talented musician whose reputation in music has been recognized globally. His love for traditional musical instruments was an influence from his father who was a popular bamboo musical instrument maker, and mother who taught music in Vietnam National Academy of Music. Mr. Vinh has traveled to countries in Asia and Europe and proved that music could bring together everyone and spread joy and love. “I am overjoyed to be here and perform for everyone,” stated Mr. Vinh.

Dinner which followed the concert showcased traditional Vietnamese cuisine to the delight of everyone who attended the event. One of the highlights of the night was the set of raffle draws featuring gifts from Hamona Food JSC, Hien Le Group, Mitix Group, Tam Hiep Than, Huong Jewelry and the grand prize included one return air ticket to Vietnam with hotel accommodation courtesy of Vietravel. The major prize winner was Mohamed M. Rasheed, Advisor to the Chairperson of Fouad Al Ghanim and Sons Company. “This is one of the most remarkable experiences I have had in my life. I am thankful and excited to travel and experience Vietnam,” stated Mr. Rasheed.

Ambassador Thang thanked everyone for attending the event and the evening ended with the audience trying out their hands on the musical instruments with guidance from the artists.