By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Vietnamese food takes center stage at The Regency Hotel buffets, showcased by two renowned Master Chefs from Vietnam Ngoc Nghia Tran and Lê Hồng Chiến.

The weeklong showcase promotes traditional Vietnamese cuisine which will culminate to a Vietnamese Night occasion featuring food, traditional dances and apparel.

The Master Chefs will also hold a two-day cooking workshop on 3rd and 7th November, organized by CEE Network Lifestyle Workshops at ICA.

Chef Ngoc Nghia Tran is a gold medal awardee of ‘Phở sắn Quế Sơn’ at The International Food Festival 2019, Gold/Silver/Bronze medals in The HCM City Final Gold Cup Competition, First prize in Traditional Cake, HCM City Cakes Festival, Culinary Instructor Rosa Culinary School and former Chef at Le Mont d’a nam Restaurant (France).

Lê Hồng Chiến graduated with Associate of Culinary at Hue College of Tourism (Western and Asian Cuisine), Honor prize at Golden Spoon Culinary Professional competition and Executive Chef at Senna Hue Thua Thien Hue.

Ambassador of Vietnam H.E Thang Toan Ngo in a brief interview with The Times Kuwait said that the successive events highlight Vietnam as a destination for tourism in Southeast Asia and to bring the country’s rich heritage, culture, economy, and tourism to Kuwait.