The Vietnamese Embassy organized the “Discover Vietnamese Cuisine” event. The gathering brought together a diverse audience, including Kuwaiti citizens, members of the Vietnamese community, diplomats, and media representatives. The Vietnamese Ambassador, H.E Ngo Tuan Thang in his speech highlighted the importance of fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange.

During the event, the Ambassador underscored the importance of Kuwaitis experiencing Vietnamese cuisine, viewing it as a unique opportunity for cultural immersion. The aim is to pave the way for Kuwaitis to seamlessly navigate Vietnamese culinary offerings when traveling to the Southeast Asian nation. Embracing the concept of “food diplomacy,” the Ambassador believes that the appreciation of each other’s gastronomic traditions can significantly contribute to building stronger cultural bonds.

In addition to the cultural exchange, the Ambassador revealed ongoing discussions with Kuwait Airways to establish direct flights between Kuwait and Vietnam. Currently, travelers from Kuwait have to take connecting flights through Dubai or Doha, followed by Bangkok, before reaching Vietnam. The prospect of direct flights aims to enhance travel connectivity, potentially materializing as early as March of the coming year. This development holds the promise of further strengthening the ties between Kuwait and Vietnam on both cultural and practical fronts.