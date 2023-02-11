Scientists from the College of Education at the University of Houston and Illinois have refuted the allegations of negative impact of video games on the cognitive abilities of young children.

The Journal of Media Psychology indicated that the researchers studied the case of 160 young children, 70 percent of whom were from low-income families, and all the children spent an average of 2.5 hours playing video games, and some of them spent 4.5 hours a day, reports Al-Rai daily.

The researchers assessed the cognitive level of all the children participating in the study using the CogAT test, which includes an analysis of verbal, quantitative and nonverbal abilities to determine these indicators, similar previous studies have relied on teacher scores or self-evaluation of learning success.

It became clear to the researchers that the length of the game and the choice of its types do not affect the indicators of the “CogAT” test, which means that video games do not affect cognitive abilities, unlike the results of previous tests.

The researchers stress that some types of games that promise to improve cognitive skills did not have the declared effect despite the promises of the producing companies. Although previous studies have shown that older children can benefit from video games in the development of intellectual abilities.

Experts believe that parents should not worry too much about the cognitive disabilities of children who love video games until the fifth grade, but at the same time, the number of hours that the child spends practicing this hobby should be regulated.