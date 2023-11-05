Indian national C.P. Rajiv Menon, a veteran shipping executive, is bidding adieu to Kuwait after more than two decades with Al Rashed International Shipping. A well known personality who had gained the trust of his colleagues and friends over the years, Rajiv will be missed by the Indian community and in business gatherings, having been an active member in various circles.

Rajiv’s foray into the shipping industry in Kuwait gave him a new perspective and recognition, and having excelled in the field with his management skills, helped lead the Al Rashed Shipping to higher levels of growth. As vice-president of corporate affairs, Rajiv built an impressive track record of delivering excellence to clients, and helped elevate Al Rashed International Shipping to one of the leading shipping companies in the country.

A self-made man with a penchant to succeed, Rajiv has had exposure in different industries from print media to software and education before joining the Al Rashed team, Building on his past knowledge and experience he assisted the organization in taking on new tasks head on.

As a valuable member of the community, Rajiv had never hesitated in joining and supporting several causes of concern, and his participation has always been available to lend a helping hand to the needy. Always leading from the front, Rajiv will be missed by friends, colleagues and community for his ever helping attitude and support.

Known as a good friend, a great listener and an excellent mentor, Rajiv recalls some of his fondest memories in Kuwait and says that the experience and friendships he has made are worth their weight in gold.

Always looking for new challenges, Rajiv’s next move will be in Dubai with Cape Ocean Shipping, a venture he looks forward to building and in raising the bar of his own performances.