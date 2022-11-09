Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, best known for his roles in the comedies “Carry On”, has died at the age of 98.

A local Arabic daily quoting his agent, Jonathan Lloyd, said in an e-mail statement that Phillips died Monday morning “peacefully in his sleep.”

The comedian, who often played polite, English-speaking men, was born in Tottenham in north-east London in 1924 and took public speaking lessons as a child to correct his accent.

And Phillips’ debut was in the movie “Lassi from Lancashire” in 1938, and from there he played many theatrical, film and radio roles.


