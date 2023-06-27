The Meteorological Department said that the country’s weather in general during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday will be very hot during the day and hot at night.

The weather forecast observer, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told the Kuwait News Agency that the weather maps and numerical models show the country is affected by the extension of the seasonal India depression, accompanied by a hot air mass with activity in the northwest winds at intervals, and that causes dust in some areas, especially open areas, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Qarawi explained the weather today will be very hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of between 12 and 42 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for dust in open areas, and the expected maximum temperatures will be between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius; the sea will be light to moderate with waves sometimes rising to between 2 and 6 feet.

He stated the weather tonight will be hot with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with a speed between 12 and 35 kilometers per hour, and the expected minimum temperature of between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius. The sea will be light to moderate, with waves between 2 and 5 feet.

The weather Wednesday, he stated. it will be very hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, active at intervals between 12 and 42 kilometers per hour.

Al-Qarawi pointed out the weather during on Thursday, will be very hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, active at intervals between 10 and 40 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for dust in open areas, and the expected maximum temperatures between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius. The sea will be light to moderate with waves rising between 2 and 6 feet.