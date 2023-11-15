The Criminal Court will look into the main case of leaking high school exams, in which 12 people are accused, on December 5.

The court has rejected the defense’s requests to release a school principal and a ministry employee in this case. reports Al-Qabas daily.

The court had earlier put behind bars a Kuwaiti citizen and a Syrian for 10 years with hard labor and fined them 482,000 dinars.

The Public Prosecution had referred three cases to the Criminal Court, in which dozens of people were accused and charged with “leaking tests, forgery, and money laundering,” and there are still cases pending.