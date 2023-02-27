Al-Ujairi Scientific Center said the sky of Kuwait will witness between February 28 and March 1, an astronomical phenomenon — the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter together. The center indicated, in a statement to Al-Rai daily, that the conjunction will be clearly in the sky of Kuwait, as the two planets will appear together shortly after sunset.

The center added: Actually, the two planets will be millions of miles away, but with the naked eye and from Earth, they will appear close to collision. “The planetary conjunction event occurs annually, but this year it will seem much closer than usual,” the spokesman for the center added, saying “Venus and Jupiter” will appear together shortly after sunset and before nightfall. It is noteworthy that Venus is 108 million km away from the Sun, while Earth is 150 million km away from the Sun.