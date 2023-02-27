The Ministry of Interior reported many vehicles carrying flags of other countries, tribal flags, sects, emblems denoting a class or group, or any unofficial writings, stickers, or additional appendages on the outside of the vehicle’s body, were seized in accordance with Articles 207 and Article 52 of the executive regulations of the Traffic Law.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of interior said citizens and residents were told to abide by the traffic rules and law, in order not to be subjected to legal accountability, reports Al-Rai daily.