The Vatican Embassy held a mass at the Holy Family Cathedral, to pray for Pope Benedict XVI who passed in Vatican City on 31 December at the age of 95 after battling severe illnesses.

The mass was attended by a number of honorary guests, Ambassadors and diplomats. The Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Eugene Martin Nugent expressed his gratitude to all the attendees, and he further thanked His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who shared their sympathy and extended support to the Vatican Embassy since the passing of Pope Benedict.

In conclusion, he added that he hopes this New Year will bring peace and prosperity for Kuwait and all countries across the globe.