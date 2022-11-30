There are about 1,700 vacant supervisory positions in state ministries and affiliated and independent government agencies that have not been filled in for years, distributed between a department head, an observer, a director of a department, and according to the organization of the structure of the government agency that takes some other names for the supervisory position, such as head of a division, unit, office, center, or other titles.

Informed sources indicated that the reasons for not filling supervisory positions are multiple, including the dissolution of Parliament, the resignation of the government, and the continuous and frequent change of ministers, which led to the cessation of appointment, transfer and delegation in the administrative and technical joints of the state, reports a local Arabic daily.

One of the reasons is also that some holders of supervisory positions in government agencies prefer to resign and work in the private sector, due to the weak government salaries in some entities, in addition to the speed of promotion and the assumption of higher positions for employees who have competence without the need for an intermediary and due to meddling in government work and the so-called parachute appointments.

The sources explained that a number of government agencies suffer from a lack of streamlined work due to the vacant supervisory positions, stressing the need to fill these positions as soon as possible, in order to protect the interest of the state, and implement job stability and work development.

The sources pointed out that the State Audit Bureau, in its recent report, stressed on the need to fill the supervisory positions in accordance with the provisions of Civil Service Council Resolution No. 25 of 2006, as they were occupied by assignment for long periods in a wide number of government agencies, which may cause weak oversight. The internal affairs of the entity, due to the occupation of those assigned to the tasks of other supervisory positions, and the accumulation of large burdens on them.

The sources added, some government institutions, especially those which are independent and affiliated bodies, suffer from the lack of conditions for assuming supervisory positions among their employees, especially those newly established or to be established, as some of the employees of these agencies do not have the required experience, years of service, or required qualifications to assume the supervisory position, which makes it difficult for them to occupy these positions.

7 reasons that led supervisory positions to remain vacant:

— The government’s repeated resignations in the past few years, which results in stopping appointments to supervisory positions until a new government is formed.

— Changing the ministers continuously, which make the minister exercise the work of urgent management of matters, which does not include the settlement of supervisory positions.

— The failure of some government agencies to prepare and train their employees to assume supervisory positions before they become vacant.

— Some entities do not have qualified employees to assume the supervisory position due to lack of experience, years of service, or the academic certificate required by the position.

— The Civil Service Commission rejecting a number of applicants to assume supervisory positions because the conditions for their assumption of the position were not met.

— Resignations from the supervisory position, due to the “parachute” appointments to leadership positions, which kill their ambition and dispel the dream of them assuming the leadership position that they had been looking forward to for years.

— Some of the supervisory positions in government agencies dropped out due to poor financial benefits or slow promotion, and tended to work in the private sector.