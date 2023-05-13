US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Kuwait plays a vital role in Middle East and world peace. Blinken made the remark during official talks held with visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Washington, saying that both sides share views on a variety of issues including Syria, Yemen and the entire Middle East region.

The US secretary also voiced gratitude to Kuwait for its efforts aiming at revolving the Sudanese crisis. For his part, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said that Kuwait and the US have a very strong strategic partnership and friendship, saying that he would discuss with his US counterpart how to promote this partnership.

He said the US plays an important role in keeping peace and security in the region, hoping that it would continue playing its role in maintaining regional stability.

He added that amid the numerous regional and international crises, Kuwait, as a bridge-builder, tries to resolve such conflicts by peaceful means. Speaking to KUNA following the meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said he had a “good” meeting with his US counterpart in Washington, adding that he had asked Blinken to convey the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to US President Joe Biden.

He noted that the talks represented an opportunity for them to look into aspects of strong and firm relations between Kuwait and the US.

He added that they had also discussed the sixth round of strategic dialogue due in Kuwait next October, voicing shared satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah went on to say that the latest regional and international developments, mainly the serious escalation in occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, were also addressed. He thanked the US and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to put an end to the conflict in Sudan.

