The US State Department has renewed its warnings to its citizens against going to the Jleeb Shuyoukh area in Kuwait, due to the increase in the crime rate there.

In an updated bulletin on its website on May 31, quoting Interior Ministry sources said, “The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has identified Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh — on the outskirts of Kuwait International Airport — as a high-crime area.”