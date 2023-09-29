US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of Indiaآ‘s G20 presidency in Washington on Friday.

The two sides also discussed the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable, and high-standard infrastructure investments, said the US Department of State in a statement, released late on Thursday.

Blinken and Subrahmanyam also emphasized the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the upcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defense, space, and clean energy.(KUNA)