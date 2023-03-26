The US Embassy partnered with ABCK-AmCham Kuwait, Al Mulla & Behbehani Motor Co., and USKAA to host their first US Alumni and International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) networking reception on 26 March. The event featured the bilateral relationship between Kuwait and the US, as Kuwait sends thousands of students to study in the US every year. During the reception, partners raised awareness about American innovation and quality standards within the automotive sector.

The speakers included US Embassy Charge d’Affaires James Holtsnider, AmCham Kuwait Chairman Pete Swift, and Al Mulla & Behbehani Motor Co.’s Director Riaan Le Roux. Over 100 US alumni networked and shared their experiences about participating in exchange programs and studying in the US.

As the event’s highlight, attendees had the opportunity to see the all-new Grand Wagoneer for the first time in Kuwait. The all-new 2023 Grand Wagoneer is one of the most luxurious and technologically advanced SUVs in the 80-year history of the legendary Jeep brand.