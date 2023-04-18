The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar stabilized today, at the level of 0.306 dinars, while the exchange rate of the euro fell to the level of 0.335 dinars, compared to yesterday’s prices, Monday.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin on its website that the exchange rate of the pound sterling fell to the level of 0.379 dinars, the Swiss franc at the level of 0.341 dinars, and the Japanese yen at 0.002 dinars, reports Al-Rai daily quoting KUNA.

It is noteworthy that the exchange rates announced by the Central Bank of Kuwait are the average currency prices for the day and do not reflect the actual buying and selling prices.