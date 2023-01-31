In light of the sharp rise in the price of eggs due to the lack of supply throughout the United States, American citizens decided to search for alternative ways to meet their needs for food and baked goods.

Renting chickens was the solution that a couple in Pennsylvania came up with to overcome the crisis. Jane and Phil Tomkins, who live in Freeport, northeast of Pittsburgh, founded a website called “Chicken for Rent,” reports Al-Rai daily.

For a $50 deposit, the rental service offers a small coop of laying hens for four to six months a year, a nest for raising the hens and an instruction manual.

A hen typically lays between eight and 14 eggs per week, and at the end of the rental period, customers have the option to buy the chickens or return them.

Since they started their business from their home in the summer of 2013, they have rented chickens directly or through their branches to about 200 customers in 12 US states, Ontario and Prince Edward Island in Canada.